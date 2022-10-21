Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 224.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Stock Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $355.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $412.13 and a 200-day moving average of $449.01. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 35.34 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

