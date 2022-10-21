Brown Advisory Inc. Has $152.80 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,010,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,301 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $152,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 268,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,556,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 228.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,533,000 after buying an additional 74,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 28.4% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $126.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $302.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.28 and its 200 day moving average is $144.11.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.85.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

