Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 86.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT opened at $28.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.86.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.