iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYT. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 2,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $199.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.49. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

