Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 22,704 Shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEV – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,704 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 3.45% of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDEV. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 324.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity International Multifactor ETF Price Performance

FDEV opened at $21.33 on Friday. Fidelity International Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $30.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22.

