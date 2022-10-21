Tobam Takes Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Tobam acquired a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 9.0% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 7.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 337,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,826,000 after acquiring an additional 22,261 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in TransUnion by 3.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 28.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.23.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

TransUnion Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $120.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.36%.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.