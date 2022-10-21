Marathon Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,529 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 26,678 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.5% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $87,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 21.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $187.22 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.69 and a 200 day moving average of $202.78.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.89.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.