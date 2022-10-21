Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Up 3.3% Following Earnings Beat

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.3% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $101.50 and last traded at $101.50. 12 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 67,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.28.

The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $719.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.48 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

In other Stepan news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total value of $60,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total value of $60,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,249 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $141,137.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $247,287. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,951,000 after purchasing an additional 112,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,480,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,094,000 after buying an additional 15,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,951,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,828,000 after buying an additional 221,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,007,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,589,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 13.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 624,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,748,000 after buying an additional 76,392 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

