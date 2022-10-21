First Horizon Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COMT. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,001,000.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $37.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.18. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $46.28.

