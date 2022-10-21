Empirical Finance LLC Buys 240 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,576 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in NetApp by 43.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter worth $48,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of NetApp by 26.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 3,438.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of NetApp to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.41.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.93.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

