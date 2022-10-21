First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,505 iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 209.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 76.6% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 58.9% in the second quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

EUSB stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.90. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $49.82.

