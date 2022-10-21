Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LH. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Shares of LH opened at $211.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $317.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.78.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.29. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.