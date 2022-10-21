Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Visa comprises 4.2% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $67,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Visa by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 4,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $231,000. 360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

Visa stock opened at $187.22 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $353.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.89.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.