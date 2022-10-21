Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTO. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,296,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 372.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 645,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after acquiring an additional 509,091 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 442,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after acquiring an additional 183,009 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,304,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 246,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 129,406 shares during the period.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.63. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

