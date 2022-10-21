Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $367.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $392.94 and its 200 day moving average is $415.29. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.56.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

