Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 11 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,495,000 after acquiring an additional 144,984 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,557,000 after acquiring an additional 43,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,258.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,201.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,131.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,362.24.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $35.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,209 shares of company stock valued at $76,468,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,395.13.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

