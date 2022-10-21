Tobam Buys New Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Tobam bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $92.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.40. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.76 and its 200-day moving average is $102.97.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.