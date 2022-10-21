The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,645,242,000 after buying an additional 881,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 19.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,512,000 after buying an additional 10,192,044 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,564,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,022,000 after buying an additional 166,152 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,452,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,373,000 after buying an additional 190,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 14.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,590,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,846,000 after buying an additional 565,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,855. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $63.50 on Friday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

