Tobam Raises Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tobam lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 734.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 13.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Acas LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.9% during the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 72.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.62.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $68.00 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

