Tobam Sells 87 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Tobam decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,412,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $231.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.83 and a 12-month high of $475.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

