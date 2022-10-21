Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $157,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1,886.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chevron by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,047 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,435,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.25.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX stock opened at $168.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

