Tobam Boosts Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at $129.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.01 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.20.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

