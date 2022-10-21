Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Centene by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.85.

NYSE:CNC opened at $74.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.15 and a 200-day moving average of $85.26. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

