Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

SNY opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.60.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SNY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cheuvreux cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

