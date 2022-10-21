Aldebaran Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Chevron by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Chevron by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $168.96 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $331.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chevron to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.25.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

