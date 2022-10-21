National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 28.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 10.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 5.0% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 10.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 7.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NFG stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.99.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $502.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.