Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 503 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.3% during the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 42.9% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.4% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.6 %

CVX opened at $168.96 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $331.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.25.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

