Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 623 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $326,135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 61.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,007,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,695,000 after buying an additional 6,121,599 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $204,761,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,802.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,993,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,132,000 after buying an additional 3,783,176 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

SU stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.80. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.3656 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

