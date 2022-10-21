Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.25.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $168.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.00. The stock has a market cap of $331.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

