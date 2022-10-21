UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Holdings Decreased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 556.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,293,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,197,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,197,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,036,000 after buying an additional 652,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 825,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $14.73 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.54.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

