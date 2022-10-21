Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.35 and a 52-week high of $127.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $6,520,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,755,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,940,822.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $6,520,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,755,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,940,822.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,500 shares of company stock worth $26,690,610 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.