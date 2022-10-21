The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,536 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,616,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,299 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,218,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,387 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.6% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,475,000 after buying an additional 750,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,593,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $688,367,000 after buying an additional 615,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $46.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.62. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The stock has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.29%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Desjardins cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. CIBC cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

