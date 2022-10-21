Jag Capital Management LLC Invests $569,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $168.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.00. The stock has a market cap of $331.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron to $186.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.25.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

