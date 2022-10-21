Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $112,597,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after acquiring an additional 558,053 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 349.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,814,000 after acquiring an additional 341,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 119.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,180,000 after acquiring an additional 336,400 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on YUM. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $109.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.48. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.