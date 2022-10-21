Tobam Acquires New Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 738.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.78.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $212.00 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

