Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,369 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JDIV. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JDIV opened at $32.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18. JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $36.48.

