Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,767 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 89.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 225.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

