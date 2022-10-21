Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $726,000 Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38.

