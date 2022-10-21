MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 3,415 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $563,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Invesco by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Invesco by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Invesco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Invesco by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IVZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Invesco from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Invesco in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

Invesco Trading Down 1.6 %

IVZ opened at $14.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $26.82.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

Invesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

