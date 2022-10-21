MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 71,909.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,407 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 224.7% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,823,000 after purchasing an additional 790,505 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 171.4% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after buying an additional 442,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,669,000 after buying an additional 342,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 2.7 %

CLX opened at $133.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.27.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $129.75.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

