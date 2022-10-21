Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.0% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 69,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.4% in the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 89,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19,175 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $103.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $433.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.68.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

