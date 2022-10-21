Parallel Advisors LLC Has $506,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,737,000 after buying an additional 158,106 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 621.6% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 41,837 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.99 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.89.

