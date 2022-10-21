Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 190 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Essex LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Essex LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 18,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $117.58 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $164.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.24.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

