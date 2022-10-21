Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $8,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW opened at $160.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $123.84 and a 12 month high of $164.54.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $609.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.66%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

