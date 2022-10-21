Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $147.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.56.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

