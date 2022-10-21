Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 197 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Catalent by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 39.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Catalent by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 35.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $68.27 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.18 and a 1-year high of $140.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.88.

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,948 shares of company stock worth $1,945,380 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

