C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 184,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,723,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $174,351.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,604.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $174,351.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,215 shares of company stock worth $3,887,292. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $92.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.52.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

