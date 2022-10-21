Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 118 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 25,355.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 693,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,829,000 after purchasing an additional 511,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $269.46 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $275.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.95 and a 200 day moving average of $293.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.68.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

