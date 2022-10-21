Parallel Advisors LLC Has $560,000 Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 20.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.2% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $64.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day moving average of $72.59. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

