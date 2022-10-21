EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 64 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 885.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 94.8% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDG. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.14.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.9 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $531.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $686.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $585.10 and a 200-day moving average of $586.82.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $18.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.94%.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,978 shares of company stock worth $39,418,311. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

